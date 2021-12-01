Owners claim that thieves broke into a Bay Area restaurant to throw a party and steal equipment.

The owners of a soon-to-open ramen restaurant in San Francisco alleged that a bunch of criminals broke into the shop and held a party while stealing equipment.

According to the SFGate, Ramen Hiroshi was supposed to launch its new San Francisco location on December 10, but the proprietors had to postpone it after discovering evidence of a break-in and having equipment taken.

Hiroshi Tun, the restaurant’s owner, told SFGate that a gang of burglars stole into the restaurant’s San Francisco site recently and “removed security cameras.”

Tun told SFGate, “They brought their own drinks and also finished the wine we had.” “They even put a picture of a guy and a woman [on the doors]as a sign to go to the bathroom.” After speaking with the restaurant’s co-owner Daniel Bomya, KTVU 2 News in San Francisco first reported the incident, saying that the burglars looked to have held a party inside the restaurant after breaking in.

“They threw a massive drinking and smoking party and stole everything we needed to launch our business,” Bomya told KTVU 2. “We’re disappointed. We’re enraged, but more surprisingly, we’re disappointed.” Tables were among the items stolen from the restaurant, according to Bomya, who also claimed that the burglars stole wine bottles and left rubbish bags loaded with cans, empty bottles, and cigarette butts inside the establishment. According to KTVU 2 news, Bomya believes the break-in was planned ahead of time.

Tun told SFGate that the restaurant’s grand opening will most likely be postponed owing to the theft of items needed to open the business.

Tun told SFGate, “They have no respect.” “I’m angry, disappointed, and terrified that this can be done so quickly.” A representative for the San Francisco Police Department told The Washington Newsday that while the agency can’t confirm the restaurant owner’s statements, investigators attended to the eatery “about a burglary that happened between November 11-16.” “Officers arrived on location and spoke with the victim, a business owner, who indicated that his company’s furniture and equipment had been stolen. This is a condensed version of the information.