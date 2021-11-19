Owners charged with neglect after rescuing a ‘dead’ dog from a dumpster in the nick of time.

A Yorkshire terrier is receiving a second chance at life after being rescued from a dumpster by an unknowing construction worker.

Scott Miller threw something in a dumpster around 6:30 a.m. on July 27 in Westminster, Colorado, according to Fox 31 in Denver, Colorado. He noticed the dog sitting on a blanket on top of a mound of rubbish at that point.

Miller told the channel, “I felt really horrible for the dog.” “It’s not a safe location for any living thing.” Miller said he saved the dog just before the garbage truck arrived, and he believes the small dog would have been crushed if he hadn’t come across him.

“There was no possibility that the dog was confused as to whether it was living or dead,” Miller told Fox 31. “He was obviously wealthy. Dog is a sweetheart.” After contacting the police, the dog’s microchip was examined, and the owners, Robert and Dr. Nickie Bell, were identified.

Nickie said the dog “was throwing up, hair was falling out, he wasn’t breathing, he wasn’t walking” when the pair was initially approached, according to Fox 31.

The pair covered the dog in a blanket and “placed him to rest” in the dumpster, she informed the officer.

Another tragic case of animal maltreatment occurred in California in October, when a pool maintenance worker admitted to killing a family’s Yorkshire terrier and putting its carcass into a garbage can after being captured on camera doing so. The family was out of town at the time of the crime, according to the Washington Newsday, and the dog sitter reported the dog missing. The family realized what had happened to their 16-year-old dog after reviewing CCTV footage.

The Bells’ chat with authorities was captured by body cams and retrieved by Fox 31 when they went to city hall to fetch their dog after being told he was alive.

The couple acted emotionless both when they had lost a cat and when they found out the critter was alive and healthy, according to an officer’s report.

Animal control was also perplexed as to why they chose to abandon their dog in a dumpster 32 miles away from their home.

Robert says, “I was driving around, we were bumming.” This is a condensed version of the information.