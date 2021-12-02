Owners can’t help but indulge their pets as much as the rest of the family during the holidays.

We’re a nation of dog lovers, and ownership has risen since the covid pandemic, so it’s no wonder that many UK pet owners take advantage of any opportunity to indulge their favorite pets, especially during the holidays.

According to new research, many people spend more money on their dog’s Christmas presents than they do on the humans in their lives.

Canine Cottages is a website that assists dog owners in finding pet-friendly houses in England, Scotland, and Wales where they can stay with their entire family.

According to a recent poll conducted by the company and shared with TeamDogs, one-third of dog owners spend the same amount on their four-legged family members as they do on their two-legged relatives.

In fact, not only did 33% admit to spending between £26 and £45 on Christmas gifts for their dog and family, but one in every six also admitted that their dog gets better things than their partner.

In comparison to dogs, friends also lost out, with 35% admitting they spend far less on the former – just £11 to £25.

“We’re a true nation of dog lovers, so it’s not surprising to discover that so many Brits spend more money on their furry pets than their pals, and the same amount as they would waste on their family members,” Shannon Keary, digital PR manager at Canine Cottages, told TeamDogs.

“We feel that giving your cat a Christmas present should be as common as giving your parents a gift – and the country definitely agrees!”

According to the survey, which included 1,000 people, those aged 18 to 24 were the most inclined to spend a lot of money on their dogs, with an average gift costing £29 on average.

Furthermore, one in every four persons in this age group acknowledged to giving their dogs more gifts than their partners, acquaintances, or relatives.

Canine Cottages also discovered that men pamper their four-legged companions more than women.

The former spent an average of £24 on their pets’ holiday gifts, while the latter spent £22.

