Owners are left ‘helpless’ when their dog is ‘snatched and slaughtered’ in the park in front of them.

Two owners were left “helpless” when their three-year-old dog was “snatched and slaughtered” in a Liverpool park in front of them.

Lloyd Medland and his partner Kelly Ainsworth were out walking their two dogs with a friend in Newsham Park around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31.

Lloyd, from Tuebrook, said he had his back turned as Kelly had Flossy, a three-year-old bichon frise, and Leah, an eight-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, on their leashes when he heard a scream.

Lloyd turned around to see a larger dog, described as a bull mastiff type breed with brown and beige fur, “snatch” Flossy while Kelly attempted to free her.

The dog’s owners hurried her to the clinic, but Flossy succumbed to her injuries soon after.

“I was stood with my back to my boyfriend who had hold of the two dogs and I simply heard screaming from behind me,” Lloyd, 34, told The Washington Newsday.

“I dashed over and saw my partner on the floor, with my other dog loose and racing about. She was attempting to remove the large dog from our bichon frise, but the dog refused to move.

“My initial thought was to look for the owner, so I started looking about and saw no one.

“My first thought was to keep my loose dog safe so that when the dog was released from Flossie, it didn’t attack our other dog.”

Lloyd alleges he ultimately noticed the owners “casually walking down” at the other end of the park and that they had “no desire or urgency” to get to them.

He claimed he was yelling “grab your f*cking dog” but felt “helpless” in the scenario.

“Our dog was in poor shape, and it’s something I’ll never forget,” Lloyd added. Because the dog was an absolute animal, I felt ill and horrified as she screamed.

“I have our second dog in my possession, but I’m also seeing my dog die. I was powerless, completely powerless. I felt helpless and unable to react because if I let go of our other dog and we are able to pull the huge dog off of it,” I thought. “The summary comes to an end.”