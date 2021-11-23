Owners are being warned after a dog nearly died from chewing on a simple object.

Pickle, Claire Tyrrell’s chocolate Labrador, was unable to open her eyes when she arrived home from work last week.

Claire, from Suffolk, was initially baffled as to what was causing Pickle’s distress and hurried him to the doctor.

Pickle was clearly in a lot of discomfort, according to the vet, who was also unsure. Her typical waggy tail was still waving as she lay limp on the vet’s floor.

Pickle was taken to another specialized canine hospital, where the vets performed blood tests and x-rays.

The vet contacted Claire two hours later to say they were having trouble stabilizing her and that an ultrasound revealed fluid around her heart and a murmur.

They speculated that it was either heart disease or a tumor, and that open heart surgery would be required.

“At the end of the call, the vet wanted to double check she couldn’t have eaten anything dangerous,” Claire wrote on Facebook.

“Labrador retrievers are notorious for being scavengers, and she is no exception.

“There was no proof of it, and she wasn’t vomiting,” the vet explained, “but I’ve treated a lot of Labradors with same symptoms when they’ve had salbutamol poisons.”

I immediately raced around hunting for a chewed up inhaler because we have three of us who take blue inhalers that contain salbutamol.

“I then noticed one in a tub in our hallway, up on a shelf we didn’t think she could reach, but there was a small puncture hole when I checked.”

Pickle had climbed onto the shelf and bitten into the canister, which, because to the pressure release, promptly released all 200 dosages at once.

Pickle’s health was failing at this point, so she was sent to a specialist hospital, where she got fluids and medication for her heart rate and potassium levels.

Thankfully, she began to show signs of recovery the next morning and even ate her food.

Pickle was sent home with somewhat puffy eyes, but the vets are optimistic that she will make a full recovery.

