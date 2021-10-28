Owner of a puppy who died after trekking 200 miles in two days to Downing Street.

With their winning petition in hand, one half of a couple who were victims of ‘dogfishing’ will travel more than 200 kilometres.

Richard Ackers, the creator of the ‘Justice for Reggie’ campaign, will travel from his home in Wigan to Number 10 Downing Street over four days in December.

He acquired Reggie, a 12-week-old puppy, as a Christmas present for his partner Alicia Sherman last year.

They thought they were buying the puppy from St Helens at first.

Reggie, however, died barely two days after his new owners took him home.

Reggie, the puppy, became unwell within 12 hours of joining his new family and died of parvovirus, a highly infectious disease that his owners think would have been contracted during transportation.

His chip was then discovered to be registered in Dublin, which the couple believes means he was brought into the country illegally.

Alicia, a Wigan native, previously told the: “It started with diarrhoea the night we got him, and by the next day he was vomiting and not himself.

“We called the vets, who indicated it wasn’t usual for a young Labrador puppy, and when we took him in for tests, they found a positive parvovirus test.

“I’m a nurse, and I’ve seen a lot of awful things, but I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Richard, a 32-year-old training pilot, now intends to visit Downing Street a year after Reggie’s death.

Because the petition has surpassed 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate by parliament, and Richard believes that they will take it seriously.

The campaign seeks to see a change in how internet sellers identify themselves, and if a law is passed, potential dog sellers may be required to present proof of address and photo ID before their post goes live.

It would also request photographic or video evidence of the tiny puppies suckling on their mothers in order to exclude the use of fake mothers.

He told TeamDogs that the money raised from the walk would go to three major animal charities: Animal Protection Services, Hope, and the Humane Society. “The summary has come to an end.”