Owner Adopts Companion Dog for Nearly-Blind Puppy, Only to Find Out They’re Siblings

Jane Flanders Salazar of Tennessee rescued a second dog from a neighboring shelter as a recommended companion when she learned that her beloved dog Diego will go blind in the future. She didn’t understand it at the time, but she had found his complete sister.

Salazar and her husband had used the canine DNA test site Embark to determine his breed—a mix of Pitbull and Australian Cattle Dog—but his health findings revealed far more crucial information. Diego, who was adopted in 2020 at the age of two, was revealed to have “two copies of a poor eye gene,” meaning he would certainly go blind by the age of five.

“It made me quite sad. I wish I hadn’t done it in the first place. ‘God, why did I do this?’ I wondered.” The Washington Newsday quoted Salazar as saying.

Diego’s visual loss, which has already begun, has no cure, but the veterinary ophthalmologist did suggest one thing: a buddy to help him get through it.

“I did some research and discovered that one of the best things you can do for a dog who is about to lose his vision is to find him a buddy with whom he can form a strong attachment before he loses his sight. So I went on the hunt for another one “she stated

Salazar began seeking for Diego’s new friend at nearby animal shelters, and by chance, he came upon one who resembled him. She said, “It was Dixie.” “It looked a lot like Diego, but smaller, so we went ahead and applied for her adoption, and our application was accepted.” Following Embark’s life-changing announcement for Diego, it was only natural that she did the same for Dixie. “Because her personality is completely different from Diego’s, I had convinced myself that it was merely a chance that they looked alike. She’s a hunter’s hunter, a lover’s lover, and a people person. They just didn’t act the same since he’s a little more hesitant and aloof.” Dixie, like Diego, has genes that could cause health concerns, according to the DNA results. She stated, “She has two copies of something that could lead to disc disease.”

However, something was discovered in the results. This is a condensed version of the information.