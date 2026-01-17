Owen-Wilson Family’s Century-Long Legacy Continues Through Service to Honor MLK

Communities across America come together to commemorate Dr. King’s vision with acts of service, unity, and leadership

As the nation celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2026, communities are breathing life into his message of service and unity. One such community is Northern Kentucky, where the Owen-Wilson family continues a century-long commitment to public service that embodies Dr. King’s values of giving back and uplifting others.

On January 15, 2026, in College Station, Texas, the 42nd annual “Keeping the Dream Alive” event took place at the Lincoln Recreation Center. This free musical celebration brought together artists from Bryan and College Station and children from the local area, all gathered to honor Dr. King’s teachings. The event’s theme, “Mission Possible II: Re-Building Communities Together,” emphasized the power of collective action in creating meaningful change. Through performances and fellowship, the event served as a reminder that communities working hand in hand can build a better future.

While College Station commemorated the day through music, the Owen-Wilson family has made service a lifelong pursuit. In Northern Kentucky, they have spent over 100 years serving their community through education, volunteerism, and leadership. Their initiatives, such as feeding over 500 families monthly in collaboration with the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank, and providing support for students through the Serena Owen Service Scholarship, show that their commitment to Dr. King’s dream is practical and impactful. Back-to-School Blessings events further ensure that children have the resources they need to begin the academic year with confidence.

“Service is our calling in life,” said Serena Owen, a longtime community leader, in an interview with the NKyTribune. “If you see a need, you step up and help. That’s how stronger, healthier communities are created and sustained.” This belief has guided the Owen-Wilson family across generations, ensuring that their legacy is not just in words but in daily actions that improve lives.

Breaking Barriers in Leadership

The Owen-Wilson family’s influence is not limited to charitable acts. They have also broken barriers in local governance. Renee Wilson made history as the first person of color elected to the Erlanger City Council, while Serena Owen became the first woman of color to serve on both the Erlanger-Elsmere School Board and the Elsmere City Council. Larry Owen, a U.S. Marine Veteran and retired teacher, became the first African American to serve on the Kenton County Soil and Water Conservation District Board. These achievements represent significant milestones in representation and inclusion within local leadership.

“Public service is about consistency and serving with compassion,” said Larry Owen. “It’s not about recognition. It’s about responsibility.” The family has worked tirelessly to provide practical solutions for local challenges, such as advocating for a TANK bus pilot program to improve transportation access for students, workers, and seniors in their community.

Although they have earned recognition for their efforts, the Owen-Wilson family views these accolades as affirmations of their commitment to service, not as endpoints. Since 2000, their annual Owen Family Outstanding Service Awards and Community Heroes recognition events have honored over 200 individuals and organizations, further encouraging a spirit of volunteerism and grassroots leadership in the region.

The family’s commitment to education remains steadfast. Both Serena Owen and Renee Wilson have returned to Northern Kentucky University to pursue legal studies. Their goal is to enhance their advocacy for the community by strengthening their legal knowledge and ability to enact meaningful policy change. As they continue their educational journey, they embody the belief that learning is a lifelong pursuit and that legal expertise can be a powerful tool for social justice.

The positive impact of volunteering is well-documented. According to a survey from the Corporation for National and Community Service, 76% of volunteers report feeling healthier, and 94% say volunteering improves their outlook on life. Communities with strong volunteer networks are more resilient and better equipped to support their most vulnerable members. The Owen-Wilson family’s work reflects this powerful truth: service strengthens not only communities but individuals, too.

Dr. King’s vision lives on through those who choose service over self-interest, and the Owen-Wilson family is a prime example. Their extraordinary contributions have earned them recognition from the state of Kentucky, where they were commissioned as Kentucky Colonels by Governor Andy Beshear and honored as Commonwealth Ambassadors by Secretary of State Michael Adams.

As the nation continues to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy in 2026, it is clear that his message of service, unity, and hope is alive and well. Whether through music celebrations or decades of selfless community work, Americans continue to come together to “Keep the Dream Alive.”