Owen Shroyer, the host of InfoWars, is facing charges related to the Capitol riots.

Owen Shroyer, the presenter of InfoWars, is facing prosecution for his alleged involvement in the Capitol disturbances on January 6. Shroyer is seen in a restricted area of Capitol grounds on video from that day.

Shroyer was charged with a crime by FBI special agent Clarke Burns on August 19. The charges include unruly conduct on Capitol grounds as well as knowingly accessing or lingering on restricted premises without lawful authority.

Shroyer was already under a “deferred prosecution agreement” (DPA) for disrupting a House Judiciary Committee meeting on December 9, 2019. Officials in the meeting were receiving evidence in the impeachment investigation of Republican President Donald Trump’s power abuse. Shroyer leapt up and shouted during the meeting, which he was recording with his smartphone. Officers arrested him after removing him from the scene.

The DPA stipulated that Shroyer would never again demonstrate on Capitol grounds or “disturb the orderly conduct of any congressional session.” Shroyer’s claimed involvement in the January 6 riot substantially prevented the certification of now-President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, violating the DPA’s requirements.

The DPA was still in place at the time of the riot because Shroyer had not completed the mandatory 32 hours of community service. He only completed 30 hours in February, according to a paperwork he provided.

During his Friday InfoWars show, Shoyer mentioned that he was aware of the Capitol riot charges. He assured viewers, “I plan on declaring innocence of these charges because I am.”

On InfoWars, a far-right news site, Shroyer hosts the show War Room with Owen Shroyer. Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google Play, YouTube, Vimeo, Spotify, PayPal, Pinterest, Mailchimp, and LinkedIn have all blocked InfoWars. The bans were mostly imposed because the publication had broken terms of service agreements addressing “discriminatory and offensive content.”

Shroyer was seen speaking at a demonstration in downtown D.C. on January 5 in a video uploaded on Infowars. “Americans are ready to fight,” he added in his speech. We’re not sure what it will look like in a couple of weeks if we can’t stop the fraudulent election from being certified… The new revolution is upon us! We’re going to rebuild the republic and rescue it!”

