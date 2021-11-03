Owen Paterson’s ban on lobbying in the Commons is being challenged by the Conservatives.

Conservative MPs will fight to keep a colleague from being suspended from the Commons after he was found to have broken lobbying rules, citing worries about the inquiry procedures for alleged wrongdoing.

Owen Paterson, a Tory MP from North Shropshire, was found to have broken “egregious” standards laws while lobbying ministers and officials for two corporations that paid him more than £100,000 per year.

Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, recommended that he be barred from the Commons for six weeks, or 30 sitting days.

However, changes tabled ahead of a planned vote on the matter on Wednesday appeared to delay or altogether eliminate any consequences, according to The Telegraph, who stated that Government whips will tell Tory MPs and ministers to support efforts to overhaul the standards procedures.

Former Commons leader Dame Andrea Leadsom proposed establishing a new committee to look at whether the case against Mr Paterson should be revisited, among other things.

A supplementary amendment presented by New Forest East MP Dr Julian Lewis stated that no further action should be taken “on compassionate grounds,” and was backed by fellow Conservatives William Wragg and Peter Bone, bringing the total number of MPs who support it to 13 as of Tuesday evening.

Mr Paterson has stated that the way the probe was conducted “undoubtedly” played a “significant impact” in his wife Rose’s choice to commit suicide last year.

And he has vehemently challenged the report’s findings, arguing that the probe was done unfairly.

On Tuesday, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg showed sympathy with the MP’s accusation that the commissioner ignored 17 witnesses who came forward to back him, calling the decision “interesting.”

“It is usually extremely important that processes appear to be fair,” Mr Rees-Mogg said on his ConservativeHome podcast. “If someone has witnesses, it would ordinarily appear to be fair that those witnesses should be heard.” The witnesses were not needed, according to the commissioner’s report, because their testimony was irrelevant to the investigation.

“And that is a fascinating point of view to arrive at, because other people could respond, ‘How.'”