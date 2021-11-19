Owain Wyn Evans, the weatherman for BBC Breakfast, storms off set live on TV.

On today’s BBC Breakfast, weatherman Owain Wyn Evans humorously stormed off set.

He was on the show with hosts Naga Munchetty, Jon Kay, and Mike Bushell when he joked about being “off” and sprang out of his seat.

After drumming for 24 hours straight on BBC Breakfast last week, the meteorologist raised almost £3 million for BBC Children in Need, which will show on Friday, November 19.

He returned to the studio today to discuss his charity endeavor, but he wasn’t impressed when host Mike brought some drum sticks in an attempt to hear him play again.

Jon informed Owain that the final sum will be revealed on tonight’s Children in Need broadcast. Owain remarked that he couldn’t believe how much money he had raised.

When Owain learned how much he had raised at the end of the 24-hour drumathon on Saturday morning, he burst into tears.

The forecaster stated: “It cost more over £3 million. And, as I’ve said before, I believe it encapsulates everything for me. A large portion of the three million pounds would have come from single fiver or tenner donations.

“For some people, a fiver or tenner is two coffees, but for others, it’s a lot of money, and that’s what got me. Knowing that people were donating what they could and that the money would go to benefit children all throughout the UK was reassuring.” Naga responded to him by saying: “The amount will be determined later. If it was higher, I wouldn’t be shocked… I’m not sure, but I wouldn’t be shocked if it was higher, given how you impacted so many people’s emotions as well as your own.” Mike continued, ” “And it’ll probably go up even more tonight, since I’ve prepared a surprise for Owain. He’s doing it again tonight, live from the performance!” After Owain had made it apparent that he didn’t want to see a pair of drumsticks for a time, he produced the drumsticks.

“No, I’ve seen the drum sticks,” Owain leapt up and exclaimed.

