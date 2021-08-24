Overweight and obese Americans can now be screened for diabetes at the age of 35.

According to the Associated Press, the US Preventive Services Task Force issued a new advice on Tuesday urging overweight and obese Americans to begin diabetes screening at age 35 instead of the previously recommended age of 40.

The task force, which functions as an advisory council to the US government, issued fresh advice in response to rising obesity and type 2 diabetes rates among Americans. According to the group’s research, three out of every four persons in the United States is overweight or obese, increasing their risk of diabetes.

According to the task force’s guidelines, 14% of adults aged 18 and up have already been diagnosed with diabetes, and 33% are prediabetic. All overweight and obese individuals up to the age of 70 should be screened, according to the guideline.

The advice was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association’s online journal (JAMA). It updates the task force’s 2015 recommendations, stating that for overweight or obese American Indians, Black people, Hispanics, and other populations with disproportionately high diabetes rates, even early screening should be explored.

Adults of any age who are overweight or obese should be screened, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Screening entails blood tests to determine sugar levels, which may be preceded by the consumption of a sweet beverage. According to the new guidelines, persons who pass their exams should be examined every three years.

Type 2 diabetes inhibits the body’s capacity to manage blood sugar with insulin, resulting in high levels that can cause heart disease, organ damage, and blindness. Prediabetes refers to blood sugar levels that are higher than normal and can progress to full-blown diabetes.

Incidence of type 2 diabetes has risen in tandem with obesity rates in recent years. According to a study published in the same journal from 2001 to 2017, the rate for children aged 10 to 19 nearly doubled, from 34 to 67 instances per 100,000.

Evidence demonstrates that nutrition and physical activity can prevent or delay diabetes in persons with prediabetes, according to the task force’s recommendations. The diabetes medicine metformin has been found to have the same effect, but it is not approved for that use, according to the task committee. The medicine is not without risk, and some doctors argue that two-thirds of patients with prediabetes never acquire diabetes. This is a condensed version of the information.