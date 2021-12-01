Overturning Roe, according to Sotomayor, would make SCOTUS decisions appear political.

Sonia Sotomayor, a Supreme Court justice, said on Wednesday that reversing the historic Roe v. Wade abortion decision may make the Court’s judgments appear political.

Sotomayor asked Mississippi’s attorney general, Scott Stewart, whether the Court would “survive the smell that this creates in the public perception—that the Constitution and its reading are just political actions” during oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

She went on to say, “I don’t see how it’s conceivable.”

Dobbs is the most important abortion case the Supreme Court has heard in decades, and it is considered as an attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which established the constitutional right to abortion.

Since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sotomayor has emerged as the court’s leading proponent of abortion rights.

Sotomayor remarked on Wednesday that the Roe and Casey fetal viability rule was “never challenged.”

“You want us to abandon that line of reasoning and accept something new,” she explained. “Over the course of 30 years, fifteen justices have confirmed that basic viability barrier. Four people have said no, including two members of this court.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.