Overnight ghost search in haunting tunnels and bunkers dating back 200 years.

For those daring enough to enter one of the North West’s most haunted locales, ghost hunts are being held.

A complex of tunnels beneath the streets of New Brighton, originally utilized as war rooms and a munitions factory, are rumored to remain haunted for more than 200 years.

Walking down the dark tunnels may bring you face to face with the Grey Lady, who has been known to appear to anybody who dares to approach her.

Objects have been thrown, and booms have been heard, allegedly from an old irate smuggler looking for his booty.

Anyone bold enough can now enter the tunnels and use paranormal equipment, participate in vigils, use the Ouiji board, and even participate in a seance.

The tunnels and shelters are thought to date back 200 years, when pirates and smugglers plagued New Brighton (formerly known as Black Rock).

During World War II, the tunnels were used as a secret munitions factory beneath the New Brighton Palace.

Ghost expeditions at New Brighton’s Secret WWII Tunnels cost £40 and include refreshments and drinks as well as the use of paranormal equipment.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own camera and torch, as well as take as many photos and movies as they like.

The event runs from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m., and visitors are advised to dress appropriately for the weather. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

Visit the Haunted Rooms website for additional information and to make a reservation.