Overlooking Liverpool’s Three Graces, dinner disco nights with DJs and sax are held.

The Liberté Rooftop Bar & Restaurant in Liverpool has introduced a new Saturday Dinner Disco.

Liberté visitors will be able to enjoy live entertainment while dining on a three-course dinner with a view of the Three Graces.

Each week, different DJs, saxophonists, vocalists, and dancers take to the stage.

The cuisine offered at the disco dinner nights is influenced by current Pan Asian cuisine. Glazed pig belly and katsu chicken burger are among the dishes available, as are a variety of appetizers and desserts.

In November, Liberté Rooftop Bar & Restaurant will debut a Winter Village, allowing customers to enjoy the comfortable lodges while attending the dinner discos.

Disco dinner customers can upgrade to keep their table and finish their night out as Liberté transforms into a club.

“We’re very excited to offer our Dinner Disco; every Saturday, you can anticipate excellent cuisine, amazing entertainment, and a drink of your choice for £40 per person,” Kier Smith, Liberté’s business development manager, said. If you’re heading out, it’s the ideal way to start your evening. Liberté’s Dinner Disco is for you if you just want a restaurant with a terrific atmosphere!“ Dinner Disco will be excellent for Christmas parties as we approach the festive season. It includes three dishes, live entertainment, and a drink of your choice, making it a stress-free experience for all. After you’ve dined with us, why not continue your night at Liberté, which transforms into Liverpool’s liveliest club; we have everything from window booths to a DJ booth to accommodate any group size.” During the months of October, November, and December, disco dinners are available to order every Saturday between 2pm and 5pm. The cost of the event is £40 per person, and you can reserve a table here.

50 Brunswick St, Liverpool L2 0PL is the location of Liberté Rooftop Bar & Restaurant.