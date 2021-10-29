Overgrown mansion sells for £63k more than it was advertised for.

The asking price for a tinned-up terraced house with an overgrown garden was £63,000.

The auctioneers at Sutton Kersh were taken aback when a Bootle property in need of some TLC got far more than the recommended price.

450 individuals signed up for the Sutton Kersh auction in October, which sold £8.2 million worth of property.

A 37-year-old man died after discovering a blister on his leg.

The Bootle home on Northfield Road, which was auctioned as Lot 38, drew a lot of attention, with a large number of bidders keen to get their hands on it.

The three-bedroom mid-terraced house had a guide price of £15,000 and was eventually sold at auction for £78,000.

A 19th century church sold for £333,000 more than it should have after a “intense” bidding war.

One of the first properties sold was a three-story detached former church structure in Bolton, which sparked an 18-minute bidding war.

Lot 5, on Warbreck Moor and Hall Lane in L9, drew interest as well. The property had a recommended price of £100,000 but ended up selling for £181,000.

Other popular lots included a Bootle home on Breeze Hill that sold for £134,000 after a recommended price of £90,000, and another on Rice Lane that needed a complete refurbishment.

Cathy Holt, the auctioneers’ associate director, said: “I am overjoyed with today’s results for our sellers; we exceeded our customers’ reserve by almost £880,000.

“The real estate market is still strong and appealing to many investors.

“Auction lots in high-yielding locations performed exceptionally well at auction once again, and are continuing proving popular with investors and owner occupiers.”

The final auction of the year at Sutton Kersh will take place on December 9. For more information, email [email protected]