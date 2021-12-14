Overdraft fees collected by US banks totaled $6.13 billion over 9 months, but many are being phased out.

Despite the fact that U.S. banks made $6.13 billion in overdraft revenue in the first nine months of 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, many banks are taking steps to remove or minimize the highly despised penalties. Banks have been under increasing pressure from lawmakers and regulators to eliminate or relax a decades-old practice that unfairly affects poorer Americans.

When consumers pay or withdraw more money than they have in their account, banks charge overdraft fees. If you don’t have enough money in your bank account, even a $5 purchase can cost you $35 in fees.

However, some prominent banks in the United States are reversing course on the practice by lowering the amount they charge after an overdraft, making it more difficult to trigger an overdraft fee, or completely eliminating overdraft fees.

Capital One has agreed to stop charging overdraft fees. Last Thursday, the nation’s sixth-largest bank declared that all overdraft fees would be eliminated the next year.

JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank by assets, has not chosen to remove overdraft fees, but it has taken steps to mitigate their impact. The bank said earlier this year that it would not charge fees if the amount overdrawn in a customer’s account by the end of the business day was less than $50. Last week, it also announced that clients will have 24 hours to lower any overdraft balances to $50 or less in order to avoid paying a fee.

However, the industry is unlikely to fully eliminate such a revenue-generating measure.

“Overdraft fees are still the steady, consistent, predictable, easy money that shareholders adore for many big banks,” Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said last week while directing the government to look into overdraft processes.

Overdraft originated when banks offered a fee-based service to consumers who had not properly balanced their checkbooks and needed a bank to fulfill a purchase. However, with the growing usage of debit cards, this courtesy has become a regular source of money. Some banks take advantage of this by rearranging customers’ transactions, deducting large transactions first and then charging additional overdraft fees on lesser payments.

