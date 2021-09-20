Overdosing a Dementia Patient: A Kansas Nurse Pleads Guilty; Says She ‘Deserved Thanks’

A 37-year-old Kansas nurse pleaded guilty to giving the wrong medication to a nursing home dementia patient on purpose. She allegedly emailed a coworker a photo of the patient slumped in a wheelchair, implying that she was to blame and that she “earned kudos” for the gesture.

The event occurred in Lansing’s Twin Oaks Rehab Center in 2019. According to the Associated Press, Jennifer Lynn Reavis of Atchison pleaded guilty to the counts in Leavenworth County District Court on Friday.

“You (sic) are most welcome! In a text message that contained a photograph of the victim dozing in a wheelchair, Reaves wrote to an oncoming night nurse, “I hope she is asleep most of the day tomorrow,” prosecutors said.

In May 2019, the treatment center’s managers discovered that a patient was receiving evening drugs, as well as the anti-anxiety drug Ativan and Benadryl, when she wasn’t allowed to. Reavis was later recognized as the nurse responsible by the administrators, who reported the incident to the police.

Endangerment, unauthorized administration of a controlled substance, and violence are now charges against Reavis. According to authorities, she is currently free on bond and awaiting punishment.

According to the prosecution, the patient became lethargic as a result of the over-medication, which led to her hospitalization.

The Kansas City Star reported Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson as saying, “After a lifetime of caring for their families, working, and contributing to the success of our town, seniors deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

“We appreciate the staff’s efforts to ensure that this incident was prosecuted,” he added.

In an interview with police, Reavis admitted to giving the prescription to the woman because she was constantly exhibiting exit-seeking behavior and attempting to leave the nursing home.

