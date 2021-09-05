Overdoses of ivermectin have increased by 245 percent, according to the National Poison Data System.

Misinformation regarding the anti-parasite medicine for animals has led to numerous Americans self-medicating for COVID-19, according to the National Poison Data System (NPDS).

From July to August, there was an increase in ivermectin exposure instances. The surveillance database compiles data from the 55 poison control centers across the country.

The NPDS also reported 1,143 exposure cases between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, a 163 percent increase over the same time previous year.

Ivermectin can be used to treat skin disorders, parasitic worms, and head lice in people when prescribed correctly.

The Food and Drug Administration declared that “currently available data do not demonstrate ivermectin is efficacious against COVID-19,” based on clinical trials conducted at the start of the epidemic. Other cautions about the medicine have been issued by the FDA.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Aug. 26 that in mid-August, about 90,000 ivermectin prescriptions were written per week, up from a pre-pandemic weekly average of around 3,600. In January, there was also a spike.

Joe Rogan, a well-known podcaster, and Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist, have both advocated the substance.

Patients seeking treatment after taking ivermectin have been flooding emergency departments across the country.

Ivermectin overdoses are generating problems for local hospitals in Oklahoma, according to a doctor, who is already dealing with the increased number of COVID-19 cases spurred by the more transmissible Delta variety.

Family doctor Jason McElyea told KFOR, an NBC station in Oklahoma City, that “the [emergency departments]are so backed up that gunshot victims were having a hard time getting to facilities where they can get final care and be treated.”

“Ambulances are stranded at the hospital, waiting for a bed to open so they can take the patient in, and they don’t have any.” If there isn’t an ambulance available to answer the call, there won’t be an ambulance available to respond.”

Ivermectin can induce nausea, vomiting, delirium, seizures, and even death in some people.