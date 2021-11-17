Overdose deaths increased dramatically in three states, surpassing 100,000 in the United States over the previous year.

Overdose deaths in the United States killed an estimated 100,000 people last year, with death tolls in three states rising by more than 50 percent.

According to the Associated Press, the prediction is based on death certificate data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was based on 98,000 reports between May 2020 and April 2021.

The death toll from overdoses has also risen dramatically, with the highest increases in Kentucky (55 percent), West Virginia (62 percent), and Vermont (70 percent). Only four states — Delaware, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and South Dakota — had no growth.

Experts blamed the rise on the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented those suffering from addiction from seeking treatment.

They also claimed that the increased amount of fentanyl in the illicit drug supply was a major issue. Fentanyl is an extremely fatal opioid that is mixed with other substances by some drug dealers. According to the Associated Press, fentanyl eclipsed heroin as the drug responsible for the most overdose deaths five years ago.

Drug overdoses are now more common than automobile accidents, gunshots, flu, and pneumonia deaths.

The statistic is “devastating,” according to Katherine Keyes, a Columbia University expert on drug usage concerns.

“We haven’t seen an overdose death of this size in this country,” Keyes added.

In a statement, President Joe Biden called it a “tragic milestone,” as administration officials asked Congress to spend billions more to address the problem.

“This is intolerable, and it necessitates unprecedented action,” Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the National Drug Control Policy, stated.

According to the CDC, there were around 93,000 overdose deaths in 2020, which is the greatest number ever documented in a calendar year. According to Robert Anderson, the CDC’s chief of mortality statistics, the number of deaths in 2021 is projected to exceed 100,000.

Dr. Daniel Ciccarone, a drug policy expert at the University of California, San Francisco, concurred that “2021 is going to be catastrophic.”

Minnesota reported a 39 percent rise in overdose deaths, with 1,188 deaths anticipated from May 2020 to April 2021, up from 858 in the prior 12-month period.

The number of people dying from overdoses in the Mankato region is on the rise. This is a condensed version of the information.