Over the’soft shoes’ row, the boy’sat alone’ at school.

Due to a disagreement over his’soft shoes,’ a mother alleges her son is being forced to take his school classes in seclusion.

Joshua Smith, Crystal Smith’s 13-year-old son, just underwent toe surgery and is required to wear trainers while his foot heals.

Mum Joshua, a student at West Derby School, is allegedly being forced to take lessons away from his classmates owing to his school’s uniform regulation, according to Crystal.

The teen who was diagnosed with ‘freshers flu’ actually had a life-threatening disease.

Despite getting a letter from a doctor saying he can’t wear conventional shoes until his foot heals, Crystal, 34, claims the school refuses to allow him wear trainers. The school has yet to reply to The Washington Newsday’s demands for comment.

“I don’t think that’s fair since he’s had this procedure on his foot and the teacher’s like, ‘he’s walking around comfortably,'” the Tuebrook mother said.

“But that’s not the point; it takes 12 weeks to heal even if he’s walking about normally.”

“As I already stated, I do not want him in isolation because isolation is a punishment and he has done nothing wrong.”

“Well, he can’t be in class, so we’ll sit him outside one of our classrooms,” they explained.

People took to Facebook and the comments section after The Washington Newsday published the article on Monday, saying the school should be “ashamed” for their callous attitude and for forcing Joshua to take classes away from his peers.

Crystal reports that the school has received a letter from Joshua’s specialist at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, advising him to wear trainers until his toe heals completely.

“I am sending a copy of this letter to the parents, they can show it to the school to support Joshua’s requirements to wear soft shoes at school because the toe is particularly sensitive after this period of surgery and recurring infections,” according to the letter, which The Washington Newsday has seen.

“I believe he should wear some nice black footwear to help him participate in school in a normal manner.”

The summary comes to a close.

“