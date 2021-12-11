Over the years, the craziest Merseyside suggestions have included aircraft and Facebook.

Getting married to your other half is a dream come true for many people across the country.

Many of us have fantasized about our wedding day and the all-important proposal since we were children, whether we kept scrapbooks or played make-believe with our toys.

When it comes to finding their happily-ever-after, some people fantasize of getting swept off their feet with a magical proposal, while others want something more practical.

Moments after giving birth, mum is taken aback by her partner’s inquiry.

Each proposal is special and unique to you, from blurting out the question after a few beers for Dutch bravery to bringing your significant other to tears.

Readers of Washington Newsday have shared their memorable moments that set the stage for their fairy-tale finale.

According to Rebecca McDowall, “My partner proposed to me at Ruff Woods the other week. It’s a place we frequent with the kids, but we got a few hours to ourselves this time. It was a lovely day, with crisp leaves underfoot and the winter sun dancing through the trees, and there were just a few people about.

“I saw he had stopped talking and glanced around, where he was kneeling in the leaves on one knee. It was a truly amazing and unforgettable experience.” According to Gary Miller, “I proposed to my fiancée in a helicopter over all of her childhood haunts in Liverpool, including the school she attended and the places she worked, including Marconi, and over her mother’s grave.

“She couldn’t answer me as I got the ring out since she was ready to pass out.”

Ste Speed continued, ” “On a trip to New York, I proposed to my wife. In Strawberry Fields in Central Park, adjacent to the Imagine mosaic, I got down on one knee with an engagement ring.

"At 11:40 p.m., I met my husband after work; he was working security at a school overnight. He said, "I can't believe you've been coming to see me every night for the last couple of weeks.""