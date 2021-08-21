Over the summer, every dog and cat owner in the United Kingdom sent an urgent warning.

It’s no secret that staying in shape throughout the summer is much more difficult than at other times of the year.

Many of us have been taking advantage of the restaurants and pubs that have reopened and are operating normally following the lockdown.

With gyms closed and comfort eating (and drinking) a convenient alternative, keeping the waistline in control during lockdown wasn’t easy either.

But it appears that gaining weight isn’t just a problem for us in the UK; it’s also a problem for our dogs.

Over half of all dogs in the UK are fat, according to research, and they may live two years less than healthier pets.

Over 600,000 more pets in the United Kingdom are overweight or obese, putting them at danger of living two years less than a healthy, fit pet.

Burgess Pet Care performed a survey with Marsden, a pet scales manufacturer, and found that 76% of pet owners had no clue or are unsure about their pet’s appropriate weight range.

“Knowledge is crucial when it comes to treating pet obesity,” said Burgess in-house veterinarian Dr Suzanne Moyes. From determining whether or not your pet is overweight to determining what makes a healthy diet to portion control and ensuring they get enough exercise, we’ve got you covered.

“This is where your veterinarian can assist you. Weight management clinics are available at many practices, and your veterinarian can provide you with expert guidance, practical ideas, and support.

“Extremely overweight pets will require a weight-loss regimen established by a veterinarian. It could take months for your pet to achieve their perfect body condition.”

“Ensuring your pet enjoys an active lifestyle with plenty of walks and playtime is beneficial to both their physical and emotional health,” she added.

“However, according to the Blue Cross, boosting exercise is not enough to help your pets lose weight, but it is beneficial.

“Take it slowly at first, and be extra cautious with elderly creatures, especially in hot weather. Veterinarians should be consulted first for older pets. The safest way to begin is to start little and often.

“At least twice a day, take your dog out, and start introducing vigorous games like ambling down.”

