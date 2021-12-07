Over the Omicron variation, new travel rules as well as additional precautions have been implemented.

As countries aim to tighten their grip on the Omicron type of coronavirus, new limitations for travelers have gone into place.

Last week, a slew of new safeguards for immigrants coming in the UK went into effect, and more are being applied now.

Nigeria has been added to the red list as of 4 a.m. on Monday, December 6.

This means that visitors from Nigeria must stay in a government-approved hotel for ten days and submit to two Covid PCR testing.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a temporary travel ban prohibits all non-UK and non-Irish citizens and residents from entering the UK if they have been in Nigeria in the previous 10 days (except those who have transited through Nigeria).

Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe make up the remainder of the UK’s red list.

Travelers aged 12 and up must present a negative pre-departure test, either a lateral flow or a PCR, no more than 48 hours before departure before landing in the UK, starting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7.

Regardless of vaccination status, all passengers will be required to show the test.

Travelers must take a day two PCR test after arrival in the UK, which must be scheduled prior to departure.

While you wait for the results, you must quarantine at home or wherever you’re staying.

If the test is negative, you can stop your quarantine, but if it is positive, you must self-isolate for 10 days, starting on the day of your test.

The PCR test must be scheduled ahead of time and is not available through the NHS.

Passengers must also fill out a passenger locator form at least 48 hours prior to their arrival.

On Monday, December 20th, these steps will be reviewed.

Returning from a nation on the red list has its own set of rules.

If you’re a British or Irish national or have residency rights in the UK, you can only enter from a red list country.

Three days before your trip to England, you must take a coronavirus test, arrange a quarantine hotel package, and fill out a passenger locator form.

You must quarantine in after you arrive.