Over the next three years, CVS will close 900 stores and convert to new store formats.

CVS will close 900 shops and adapt to new store concepts during the next three years.

CVS Health will close around a tenth of its almost 10,000 retail outlets over the next three years, according to the Associated Press, as the company transitions to new store formats and reacts to changing customer needs.

As part of a plan to reduce store density in specific areas, the company stated on Thursday that it will eliminate around 300 retail stores per year for the next three years.

According to the Associated Press, CVS has been tracking customer buying habits, demographic changes, and future public health requirements to “ensure it has the appropriate kinds of stores in the right locations.”

The specific location of the closures is still unknown. They plan to start in the spring of next year, according to the business.

CVS Health failed to give its retail operation the attention it required, according to the Associated Press, allowing numerous stores to “slip into the downward cycle of irrelevance.”

“Too many stores are stuck in the past,” Saunders said, citing bad lighting, drab interiors, chaotic sales, and a small product range as examples. “They aren’t tourist destinations or places where people travel for reasons other than necessity.” CVS Health said on Thursday that its stores will be divided into three categories. Others will focus on primary care for clients, while others will be traditional pharmacies with a few health-care services and retail items. The company plans to improve its “HealthHUB” sites.

More Associated Press reporting can be found in the list below.

The business originally offered those stores a few years ago. The stores are designed to help customers manage chronic illnesses like diabetes and keep on top of their health, and they include health care specialists like dietitians as well as communal areas where clients may participate in activities like yoga classes.

Major drugstore chains frequently close underperforming stores or close locations for various reasons. Since 2019, Walgreens, a competitor of CVS, has closed a number of locations in San Francisco, owing to difficulties with organized retail theft.

Because of the advent of online shopping, CVS and Walgreens no longer need to maintain a big network of drugstores within a short drive of most American homes.

Drugstores have begun to relocate in order to become known for more than just having locations. The following is a condensed version of the data.