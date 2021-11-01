Over the next three years, Bootle Strand might lose £3.6 million.

According to municipal papers, the Strand shopping centre in Bootle could lose millions of pounds in the coming years.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, the council-owned shopping centre lost £2.7 million, adding to the strain on Sefton Council’s resources caused by the epidemic.

The faltering shopping centre was purchased by Sefton in 2017, ushering in a “new era” for the town by returning it to local ownership for the first time in years.

However, while The Strand made the council £1 million in its first year, profits dropped dramatically in successive years, reaching just £30,000 the year before the epidemic.

Losses at the shopping center are expected to continue.

The Strand is expected to lose £3.6 million over the next three years, according to figures slated to be reviewed by Sefton’s cabinet this week.

According to the research, “uncertainty about future local and national lockdowns, any extended future embargo on landlords’ capacity to pursue enforcement, and the continuous prosecution of rent and service fee arrears” could impact this projection.

The Strand, according to Sefton Council, is critical to Bootle’s future growth and is at the heart of the town’s physical, social, and economic regeneration.

It also supplies residents with needed services and conveniences.

The Strand was purchased using a loan from the federal government, with the expectation that the shopping center’s profits would be used to repay the loan.

However, for at least the next few years, that money will have to come from somewhere else, which is certain to anger Conservative councillors who have frequently questioned the grounds for purchasing The Strand.

The council also hopes that its plans to build a canalside market next to The Strand and renovate the shopping centre would attract more customers and reduce future losses.

A plot of land next to the Bootle Strand Shopping Centre will be transformed into a “vibrant venue” for a variety of activities.

A new food and drink offering, as well as an urban garden, are planned for the space, which is located alongside the Leeds Liverpool Canal.