Over the New Year, two men were found dead in a pub parking lot.

On New Year’s Day, a man was shot in the stomach in a ‘targeted’ attack in the parking lot of a pub.

The 33-year-old male was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso, and his condition is said to be critical.

This incident occurred after police were dispatched to two separate and unrelated deaths in Merseyside over the New Year period, during which emergency services were frequently summoned.

In the parking lot of a tavern, a man was shot in the stomach.

Police stated that the deaths of two males on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are being treated as ‘not suspicious.’

A report of a body was dispatched to the emergency services.