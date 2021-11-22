Over the Mask Mandate, a voicemail warns the school board, ‘We’re Going to Find You.’

In response to its mask policy, a school board revealed a threatening voicemail it received earlier in the school year.

The call was purportedly made on September 7, but it was not discovered until two days later by a Human Resources staffer. The voicemail was reported to local law enforcement the next day after it was discovered. In the midst of the ongoing inquiry into the issue, the district finally disclosed the video to the public on Monday.

The profane voicemail accused Moore County School District in North Carolina of bullying parents into complying with a mask regulation. They then proceed to issue a warning to the district, stating things like “We’re coming for you” and “We’re going to have your a**es.” They also compared the school board to Nazis, claiming that they will “not play nice.” The mysterious caller said, “We’re going to find you.” “We’ll find your houses and everything.” According to the school district’s official statement, the report to law enforcement was made out of fear for the safety of the school board. The call was also not the first time a member of the public appeared to be a threat to the board.

According to the district’s statement, “in one incident this past July, MCS Police stopped an individual from carrying a weapon into a school board meeting.” “A loaded gun brought unlawfully into school system grounds was discovered during a subsequent check of that individual’s vehicle.” Moore County Schools Police Chief Arthur Frye stated that calls like these constitute a threat to his department. He also stated that the case is still open, and he asked the public for assistance in identifying the voice on the recording.

“It is law enforcement’s responsibility to take these issues seriously and conduct a thorough investigation to discover if a crime has been planned or committed, as well as to ensure the safety of school system officials and the general public,” Frye stated.

Frye may be reached at 910-986-9747, and Police Captain Rodney Hardy can be reached at 910-986-0949.

Moore County Schools Police were contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Violence threats against schools over mask and vaccine mandates have been increasingly common, and this trend is expected to continue.