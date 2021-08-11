Over the lookalike business, Home Bargains has requested the services of “Colin the Caterpillar’s lawyers.”

After seeing a copycat convenience store online, the retailer, which was founded in Liverpool in 1976 by Tom Morris, cited the much-discussed duel between M&S’ Colin the Caterpillar and Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar pastries.

Home Bargains took to Instagram to share a photo of the store, which is called Gr8 Bargains and has red and blue signage similar to its own.

Home Bargains captioned the photo, “Anyone know which lawyers Colin the Caterpillar used?”

Marks & Spencer filed a lawsuit against Aldi in April to defend its Colin the Caterpillar cake.

The dispute was brought up in a post by Home Bargains, which received over 21,000 likes.

In the comments area, amused Home Bargains customers offered their ideas.

