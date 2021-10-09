Over the last decade, 14 remarkable films have been shot in Liverpool.

It’s no secret that Liverpool is a popular filming location, having appeared in a number of award-winning films.

Film crews have traveled to the city and beyond over the years to film their latest films, which have featured some of our city’s ancient streets, prominent structures, and well-known tourist sites.

Liverpool has welcomed stars such as Meryl Streep, Eddie Redmayne, and Jude Law to the city in the previous decade, and many people have seen behind the scenes of various films before they hit the big screen.

Here are 14 remarkable films shot in Liverpool between 2010 and 2019, ranging from a Tolkien biopic to the Fast and Furious franchise.

This is not an exhaustive list; these films were chosen from a list produced by Liverpool Film Office. However, if there are any additional videos from across the city region that you’d want to have included, please let us know in the1. Danny Boyle’s Beatles-inspired film Yesterday (2018) A number of significant scenes were arranged and filmed throughout the city yesterday.

As struggling musician Jack (Himesh Patel) wakes up from a terrible accident to find no one else remembers the Beatles, the romantic comedy, written by Richard Curtis, imagines a world without the Fab Four and hearing those legendary songs for the first time.

In scenes shot in Penny Lane, Strawberry Field, Liverpool city centre, Liverpool Lime Street, and Liverpool John Lennon Airport, he travels from Suffolk to Liverpool.

Director Danny Boyle and former Eastenders actor Himesh Patel were observed filming for the romantic comedy on Penny Lane in May 2018, according to The Washington Newsday.

Danny Boyle returned to the city in 2019, recording scenes in the vicinity of The Three Graces and notable Beatles statues. Himesh Patel and Lily James were also seen posing for the camera in vintage 1960s clothes.

Tolkien is number two (2017)

Tolkien stars Nicholas Hoult as JRR Tolkien in the years leading up to World War I, his courtship with Edith Bratt (Lily Collins), and how those years influenced him to write The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Members of the cast, some of whom are dressed in bowlers. “The summary has come to an end.”