Over the holidays, an EastEnders favorite will return to Albert Square.

This Christmas, a popular EastEnders character will make a spectacular return to Albert Square.

After leaving with her new daughter, Annie, Linda Carter will return to Walford.

Linda last appeared in the BBC One soap in September, and she’ll be back over the holidays, desperate to keep the truth about Annie’s biological father, Max Branning, hidden.

Following their affair, Branning left Walford after realizing he couldn’t put his feelings for her aside, while she returned to her husband Mick Carter.

After more than 15 years on the serial, Jake Wood, who portrayed Branning, announced his departure.

Kellie has been gone from filming since giving birth to her third child with husband Paul Stocker in July, and Linda’s exit from the serial in September was filmed before she went on maternity leave.

When Linda reappears, her marriage will be put to the ultimate test by expert manipulator Janine Butcher, played by Charlie Brooks, who is anxious to learn the truth.