Over the holiday season, there was a high number of deaths and major police incidents.

A Christmas Eve raid on a jewellers’, a hit-and-run on Christmas Day, two different events in which bodies were rescued from lakes, and a murder investigation were all part of the horrific toll that occurred throughout Christmas week.

Here’s a rundown of the big incidents that occurred on Merseyside over the holiday season.

In a scary Christmas Eve raid, a mask gang crashed through a jewelry store and fled on electric scooters.

At around 4.20pm on Christmas Eve, Merseyside Police were called to Broadway Jewellers on Utting Avenue East, Norris Green, following complaints of a robbery.

A gang of masked guys pushed their way into the jewellers and intimidated the employees.

The men fled the scene on electric scooters in the direction of Long Lane after stealing several pieces of jewelry.

At around 12.45 p.m. on December 25, emergency services were dispatched to Hoylake Road, Birkenhead, following reports of a collision involving an unknown car and a scrambler bike rider.

The teen male rider was rescued by air ambulance and sent to the hospital for treatment of significant leg injuries.

An investigation is ongoing since the driver failed to halt at the site.

The adolescent is in a serious but stable condition in hospital, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

On Boxing Day, a guy drowned after being rescued from a lake.

At the Merseyside park, the 23-year-old guy was retrieved from the water and given CPR.

On Sunday, December 26, at roughly 8.58 a.m., he was pronounced dead at the scene at Walton Hall Park.

His death is being treated as unexplained until the results of a post mortem examination can be determined. His identity has not yet been revealed, but his relatives have been notified.

A number of floral tributes have been fastened to the railings near the lake where the awful tragedy occurred.

After police were called about concerns for the safety of, a corpse was discovered in a forested location.