Over the Halloween weekend, Arriva bus drivers are expected to go on strike.

After unsuccessful pay discussions, bus drivers voted “overwhelmingly” to strike, according to trade union Unite.

Arriva’s “unsatisfactory” salary offer, according to Unite, will almost certainly result in “imminent bus strikes” across the north west.

Approximately 2,000 drivers in Liverpool, Manchester, and the north west of England are said to have overwhelmingly voted in favor of strike action.

The strike, which is set to begin on Saturday, October 30, would disrupt bus services for passengers traveling to parties and activities over the normally busy Halloween weekend.

A ballot of 1,800 employees at Unite depots in Runcorn, Bootle, Birkenhead, St Helens, Liverpool, Southport, Winsford, and Manchester yielded an 87 percent vote in favor of strike action, with a 76 percent turnout.

“Arriva North West was responsible for the likelihood of all-out strike action, which is set to commence this Saturday (30 October) due to its inability to offer a meaningful wage raise,” a Unite spokesperson stated.

Arriva North West responded by stating that their new offer will keep their staff among the highest-paid in the region, and that the additional offer is ‘very competitive and fair’ at a time when bus passenger numbers are still lower than pre-Covid levels.

Since June, Unite and Arriva North West have been in negotiations about pay.

Members will vote on the company’s last-minute offer of a 2% wage raise on Wednesday and Thursday this week, which Unite expects will be rejected.

“The last thing our members want to do is create public disruption, but they have been forced into this position by Arriva’s outright failure to negotiate in good faith,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

“In their campaign for a salary raise that matches their worth, they have the full support of their union, Unite.” Arriva still has time to prevent these strikes, which is why I am asking it to make a much better offer.” “Unite’s representatives have bent over backwards during negotiations to find a way forward that would avert strike action,” Unite regional officer Alison Spencer-Scragg said.

“Last week, talks came down to the wire, but Arriva’s performance was disappointing. ”

