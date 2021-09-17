Over the failure to overturn the election, Trump told Pence he’picked the wrong man’ to be his vice president.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was and continues to be a close ally of former President Donald Trump, but his failure to alter the election results in 2020 has caused the former president to second-guess his choice for running mate.

Trump lobbied hard for Pence to reject to recognize President Joe Biden’s victory and return the results to the states, giving the former president a chance to run for re-election. In the face of Trump’s demand, Pence stood firm, refusing to do anything other than hear objections and oversee the legislative process, a decision he informed Trump about the morning of the Capitol incident.

According to an excerpt from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book “Peril,” which was reviewed by This website, before Trump addressed his supporters on the National Mall on January 6, he called Pence, who was meeting with Marc Short, his chief of staff, and Greg Jacob, the vice president’s counsel. Pence informed Trump of his plans not to intervene with the election results certification process, which Trump described as “not right.”

“Mike, I know you can do it. I’m counting on you to complete the task. According to the book, Trump told Pence, “If you don’t do it, I picked the wrong man four years ago.”

Despite knowing that Pence had no intention of returning the election results to the states, Trump continued to encourage his vice president to do so. On January 6, at midday, Trump told the crowd that he hoped Pence would “do the right thing” because if he did, “we win the election.”

“All Vice President Pence has to do now is recertify it in the states, and we will be president, and you will be the happiest people on the planet,” Trump declared. “He has complete authority to do it.”

The former vice president’s team disagreed with Trump’s belief that Pence could prevent Biden from becoming president. Jacob contacted John Yoo, an attorney who drafted the memoranda that formed the legal foundation for the Bush administration’s torture of prisoners during the war on terror, before January 6. Yoo, who also clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told Jacob that Pence had “no discretion now” in his legal judgment.

"I pity your boss because he's going to have a difficult day."