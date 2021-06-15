Over the death of Daniel Morgan, the Metropolitan Police Service has been accused of ‘institutional corruption.’

According to Baroness Nuala O’Loan, the leader of the independent panel that oversaw the inquiry, the force’s initial goal was to “guard itself” by failing to recognize its “many faults” since his murder.

On March 10, 1987, Mr Morgan was assassinated with an axe in the car lot of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London.

Despite five police enquiries and an inquest, no one has been charged in the killing of the father of two, with the Metropolitan Police acknowledging that the original murder probe was impeded by corruption.

The panel demanded that the Met apologise to Mr Morgan’s family and the public for failing to address systematic and individual police shortcomings.

“We welcome the recognition that we – and the public at large – have been failed over the decades by a culture of corruption and cover up in the Metropolitan Police, an institutionalised corruption that has permeated successive regimes in the Metropolitan Police and beyond to this day,” Mr Morgan’s family said in a statement released through their lawyer.

The report, which is almost 1,200 pages long, voiced worry that “a culture still exists” within the Met that “inhibits both organizational and individual accountability.”

"The failure to bring Daniel Morgan's family to justice, the unwarranted assurances that they were given, the misinformation that was put into the public domain, and the denial of investigation failures, including failing to acknowledge professional competence, individuals' venal behavior, and managerial and organizational failures."

“The Metropolitan Police also failed to take a fresh, thorough, and critical look at previous failures on numerous occasions.

“Covering up or denying flaws for the purpose of the organization’s public image is dishonesty on the side of the organization for the purpose of its reputation, and it is a kind of institutional corruption.”

The first inquiry into Mr Morgan’s death, as well as the crime scene, were heavily criticized. (This is a brief piece.)