Over the death of a trucker, a man denies murder and manslaughter.

A 44-year-old man has denied killing a trucker in an unjustified manner at a city region transportation depot.

Rafal Seremak, of no fixed address but from Wolomin, Poland, appeared at Chester Crown Court today and pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Miroslaw Iwaniuk, 50.

With prosecutor John Benson, QC, appearing by videolink and defense lawyer Gordon Cole, QC, present in court, Judge Michael Leeming set a pre-trial hearing date of January 4th.

The bomb squad is back on the streets of south Liverpool.

A trial date, which had been tentatively set for Monday, January 24, was reiterated, with a 10-day estimate.

There were discussions about agreeing on and getting proof, such as CCTV and the deceased’s medical records, as well as procuring interpretation assistance.

Seremak, dressed in a black jacket, burgundy shirt, and glasses, was brought out of detention for the hearing and entered his pleas through an interpreter from a guarded dock.

At the conclusion of the hearing, he was remanded in jail.

The lawsuit stems from a “altercation” at a transport depot on Brindley Road in the Astmoor Industrial Estate in Runcorn on Wednesday, August 4.

Mr Iwaniuk was transferred to Warrington Hospital by ambulance, but died, according to a Cheshire Constabulary spokeswoman at the time.

She stated that there were no weapons involved in the crime.

Seremak was arrested and charged with murder, and he appeared in North Cheshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, August 7. Manslaughter was later added to an updated indictment.

The cause of Mr Iwaniuk’s death, according to a post mortem examination, was traumatic back and neck injuries with cardiomegaly, which means an enlarged heart, police told The Washington Newsday the week after the incident, and this was reiterated by prosecution and defense barristers in court today.