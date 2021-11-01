Over the COVID Vaccine Mandate, the NYPD has placed just under a third of its officers on unpaid leave.

According to the Associated Press, a citywide vaccine mandate went into force Monday, requiring New York City municipal workers including police officers and firefighters to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, and just under three dozen police officers were placed on unpaid leave.

The bulk of unvaccinated police officers in his department have asked for religious or medical exemptions to the vaccine requirement, according to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. Only 34 policemen and 40 civilian police staff have been placed on unpaid leave so far, according to him. As of Sunday, nearly one out of every six police officers had not been vaccinated.

About 9,000 city employees have been placed on unpaid leave, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, for refusing to comply with the COVID-19 rule, which went into effect on Monday. According to de Blasio, around 9 out of 10 city workers who are needed to be vaccinated have received the vaccination, and there have been no service interruptions due to labor shortages.

Because of the impending deadline, more than 3,500 city employees were vaccinated over the weekend. Other incentives were offered, including a Friday deadline of 5 p.m. to earn a $500 prize for evidence of vaccination before being placed on unpaid leave.

Approximately 12,000 New York Municipal employees have asked for religious or medical exemptions, which allow them to continue working while city officials assess their claims.

Although fire stations remained operating, 18 of the department’s 350 units were out of service, and “many units are understaffed,” according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. According to the mayor, sanitation personnel did an extra pickup on Sunday to prevent waste from piling up.

De Blasio stated, “I want to thank everyone who got vaccinated.” “Thank you for taking the time to be vaccinated. Thank you for being a good person and doing the right thing. Thank you for assisting us in going forward.” Officials in the city have been up against significant opposition from a small group of workers in several essential public safety occupations, such as police officers and firefighters, as well as a planned court challenge by the city’s main police union to the mandate.

As of Sunday, one out of every four uniformed firefighters in the city had yet to receive their first dose of the vaccination, as required.

Approximately 2,300 firefighters were absent due to illness, an increase from the previous year. This is a condensed version of the information.