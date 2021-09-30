Over the course of three months, Facebook removed over 600,000 Instagram accounts belonging to users under the age of 13.

From June to August this year, Facebook removed nearly 600,000 Instagram accounts belonging to individuals under the age of 13, according to a Facebook executive.

In testimony to a Senate Commerce subcommittee on Thursday, Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, said the firm works to protect young people on its platforms.

“We have put in place several safeguards to ensure that people between the ages of 13 and 17 have a safe and age-appropriate experience,” Davis added.

Davis also challenged recent study that claimed Instagram was having negative effects on youngsters. The findings provoked public outrage, causing Facebook to temporarily halt development of an Instagram version aimed primarily at children aged 10 to 12.

The panel called Davis to testify about how Facebook handles data that could suggest possible harm to some of its users, particularly females, while publicly downplaying the negative consequences.

The revelations in a Wall Street Journal piece based on internal Facebook research released by a whistleblower have sparked outrage among lawmakers, Big Tech opponents, child-development experts, and parents.

The peer pressure caused by the visually oriented app led to mental-health and body-image issues, as well as eating disorders and suicide thoughts in some of the Instagram-obsessed teenagers. The social media behemoth’s leaders were first alerted to Instagram’s damaging potential by Facebook’s own researchers.

Davis testified that Facebook has a history of employing internal research as well as outside experts and groups to inform app improvements, with the goal of keeping young people safe on the platforms while ensuring that those who aren’t old enough don’t.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., chairman of the consumer protection subcommittee, said in a statement, “This hearing will examine the toxic effects of Facebook and Instagram on young people and others, and is one of several that will ask tough questions about whether Big Tech companies are knowingly harming people and concealing that knowledge.” “Recent revelations regarding Facebook and other social media platforms have raised serious concerns about what can and should be done to protect people.”

