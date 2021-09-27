Over the course of several days, a man sexually abuses two minors in a hospital elevator, according to police.

Police claimed they detained a 47-year-old medical worker in the Indian state of Goa on Sunday after he reportedly abused two minor siblings inside the facility’s elevator.

The two sisters, ages 13 and 14, were allegedly abused in the government-run North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa, Panaji, between Thursday and Saturday, according to The Times of India, quoting a police official. The siblings had been seeing their mother in the hospital on a regular basis.

The official quoted a complaint made by the victims’ family members as saying, “The ward boy used to follow them in the lift and reportedly abused them over the last few of days.”

Following the complaint, the culprit was apprehended. According to the official, a case was filed against him under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (attack or criminal force to a woman with intent to insult her modesty), as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

According to the official, police have also filed a case against a Mapusa-based doctor who reportedly assaulted a female patient in his clinic on Sept. 22.

According to the woman’s accusation, the doctor had acted improperly with her during her appointment. According to the official, he has been transported to a local court to seek anticipatory bail in the case.

In December 2020, a similar tragedy occurred in Maharashtra, India. After reportedly molesting a female patient who was admitted for surgery, a 25-year-old ward boy at a private hospital was detained.

Mukesh Prajapati, a guy, is accused of groping the 29-year-old woman in a hospital in Malad East, Mumbai, on the night of December 17 last year under the guise of giving medicine to her body.

Authorities apprehended the man after the woman told her family about the incident and filed a complaint against the ward boy. He was charged under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim’s family was perplexed as to how the ward boy was given unlimited access to the victim’s room so late at night.