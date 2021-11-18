Over the course of one week in Massachusetts, 5,300 breakthrough COVID-19 cases were recorded.

According to state data, Massachusetts health officials have detected more than 5,300 breakthrough COVID-19 infections among fully vaccinated residents in the last week.

Between November 6 and November 13, Massachusetts recorded 5,313 new COVID-19 cases among the completely vaccinated, with at least 140 of them requiring hospitalization. Since vaccination campaigns began on Dec. 14, 2020, the state has reported a total of 64,120 breakthrough illnesses and 2,080 breakthrough hospitalizations.

According to the most recent COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the total number of breakthrough cases and hospitalizations reflect 1.3 percent and 0.04 percent of the state’s completely vaccinated individuals, respectively.

The number of COVID-related deaths among the completely vaccinated increased by 41 during the same time period, bringing the total number of breakthrough deaths in Massachusetts to 509. The figure reflects 0.01 percent of the inoculated population in the state.

The findings did not say how many of the vaccinated persons with COVID-19 had underlying medical issues. The numbers “may be undercounted due to errors” in data, according to the report.

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine report, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has fully vaccinated 4,816,593 people and given booster doses to 832,629 persons as of Wednesday.

The state has fully immunized 81 percent of those aged 12 and above, as well as 91 percent of those aged 65 and over. 94 percent of inhabitants aged 12 and up have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, while 99 percent of individuals aged 65 and above have received at least one shot.

According to a New York Times investigation, Massachusetts has fully vaccinated 70% of its population and provided at least one shot to 83 percent of its people.

Despite the high vaccination rate, numerous villages in the state with populations exceeding 20,000 remain below the 60% mark. According to the Massachusetts Municipality Vaccination Data, the communities include New Bedford, Fall River, Springfield, Brockton, Holyoke, Lawrence, and Worcester.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Massachusetts has registered a total of 823,800 COVID-19 cases and 18,826 deaths. The state’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate is 2.84 percent.