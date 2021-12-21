Over the course of one week, 1,507 breakthrough COVID-19 cases were recorded in Oregon.

Over 1,000 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Oregon in the last week, as vaccination rates have dropped across the state.

Oregon health officials reported 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases among the completely vaccinated between December 5 and 11, bringing the total number of breakthrough infections in the state to 49,250.

A total of 3.4 percent of Oregon’s breakthrough infections occurred in residents of care institutions and senior living communities, 23.4 percent in adults 65 and older, and 2.8 percent in children aged 12 to 17.

According to a COVID-19 breakthrough report from the Oregon Health Authority, 56.7 percent of persons who had breakthrough infections received the Pfizer vaccine, 30 percent received the Moderna injection, and 13.3 percent received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Despite the increasing number of breakthrough cases, physicians continue to advise individuals to get vaccinated, pointing out that vaccinations still prevent serious disease, hospitalizations, and fatalities.

Immunization rates in Oregon have dropped by roughly 2,000 per day since Friday, when the state recorded a seven-day rolling average of 19,569 vaccination doses per day, according to the state health agency’s Vaccination Metrics dashboard.

Adult bed spaces in Oregon hospitals are currently in limited supply. Only 12% of adult ICU beds are available. Only 7% of non-ICU beds in the state are still available.

Oregon is now ranked 21st in terms of the number of persons who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. On Monday, 73.2 percent of the city’s citizens had received only a partial vaccination against the virus. According to a USA Today review of CDC data, the national average is 72.8 percent.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to a total of 6,640,093 people in Oregon.

Since the start of the pandemic, 405,292 persons in Oregon have tested positive for COVID-19, and 5,531 have died as a result of the virus. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the state now has a rolling average positive rate of 6.48 percent.

There have been 51,097,528 COVID-19 cases and 807,945 deaths in the United States.