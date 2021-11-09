Over the course of a week, 42 fully vaccinated Indiana residents died of COVID-19.

Between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, Indiana health officials recorded 42 occurrences of breakthrough COVID-19 mortality among the fully vaccinated. The state has already documented 623 deaths among fully vaccinated people, accounting for 0.018 percent of the total inoculated population.

According to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, at least 89 percent of the breakthrough deaths involved fully vaccinated adults aged 65 and older, with an average age of 78.

During the same time period, 2,994 new confirmed COVID-19 infections were reported among the completely vaccinated in the state. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 59,228 breakthrough infections, accounting for 1.753 percent of its fully vaccinated population.

Breakthrough COVID- In addition, the number of hospitalizations has grown by 19 in the last week. There were 84 additional admissions between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 according to health officials. There are presently 1,268 inoculated persons in the state who have been exposed to the new coronavirus. The numbers reflect 0.038 percent of the fully vaccinated population in the state.

Over the last week, health officials across the state have documented 11,161 new COVID-19 cases among the unprotected and vaccinated, with 1,140 illnesses confirmed on Saturday alone. Since March 6, 2020, the state has documented a total of 1,035,141 coronavirus cases.

The state documented 16,355 fatalities among the unvaccinated and vaccinated between March 16, 2020, and November 7, 2021.

According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, 309 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded among Indiana students since Oct. 29, bringing the total number of student COVID-19 cases to 41,174 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The state also reported 108 additional positive cases among instructors between September 22 and November 5. According to the latest numbers, Indiana’s total number of positive teacher cases for the current school year is 2,182.

COVID-19 has been detected in 3,372 employees as of last Thursday, with 177 cases recorded between Sept. 9 and Nov. 5.

Indiana has a rolling seven-day positivity rating of 7.9% as of Nov. 4, with a unique individual positivity percentage of 16 percent.