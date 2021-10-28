Over the course of a week, 35 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents died of COVID-19.

Even as the frequency of breakthrough infections in Massachusetts continues to decline, more than 30 fully vaccinated residents have died of COVID-19 in the last week.

According to a Tuesday report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, 35 completely vaccinated individuals died of COVID-19 between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, bringing the total number of breakthrough deaths in the state to 406. The deaths represent 0.009% of the fully vaccinated population in the state.

Massachusetts health officials also recorded 3,078 new breakthrough COVID-19 infections and 121 new breakthrough hospitalizations over the same time period. The statistics correspond to 1.08 percent and 0.04 percent of fully vaccinated residents in the state, respectively.

Since the start of the vaccination program on Dec. 14, 2020, the state has reported a total of 51,007 COVID-19 illnesses among fully immunized citizens.

In Massachusetts, the number of new infections is decreasing. The 3,078 cases reported this week were down from the 3,431 illnesses among fully vaccinated people reported the week before. According to the Boston Herald, health officials reported 4,034 instances the week prior.

The numbers are also the lowest since late August, when 3,098 breakthrough infections were reported, with an average of 443 cases per day.

Since the start of the pandemic, Massachusetts has registered a total of 791,705 COVID-19 cases, 1,274 of which were reported on Wednesday. According to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, 14 more deaths were reported in the last day, increasing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 18,577.

The rolling seven-day average positivity rate in the state is at 1.67 percent. The state’s positive rate was 2.98 percent in September.

People between the ages of 30 and 39 accounted for the vast majority of COVID-19 cases recorded in the preceding two weeks among the unprotected and vaccinated. In addition, 3,867 illnesses in people aged 0 to 14 have been detected.

Massachusetts had fully vaccinated 4,698,896 people as of Oct. 21. According to a weekly report, the state also delivered a total of 283,597 booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has documented 45,703,865 COVID-19 cases and 741,231 deaths since the pandemic began.