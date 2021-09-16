Over the course of a week, 12 fully vaccinated people in Louisiana died of COVID-19.

Between September 2 and September 9, at least 12 fully vaccinated Louisiana residents died of COVID-19, accounting for 15% of all new deaths in the state.

According to data from the state Department of Health, the state also documented 285 new breakthrough novel coronavirus cases, accounting for 12% of the total number of infections registered from September 2 to September 9.

As of Sept. 15, state officials recorded 2,371 new COVID-19 cases and 77 new COVID-19 deaths among the unprotected and vaccinated population. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Louisiana has documented 721,795 cases and 12,318 fatalities.

The most recent round of infections and deaths affected people of all ages. At least 20% of the population were between the ages of 5 and 17, 18% were between the ages of 18 and 29, and 16 percent were between the ages of 30 and 39.

The latest data from the health department comes as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana fell to 1,512 on Tuesday, about half the number reported in August. Patients hospitalized with new coronavirus were unvaccinated in at least 88 percent of cases.

“Vaccines are effective. Masks are effective. “Let’s keep it going,” said Christina Stephens, a spokeswoman for Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-LA.

Deaths from breakthroughs have been on the rise in the United States. COVID-19 claimed the lives of 2,675 completely vaccinated Americans as of Sept. 7. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44 percent of the deaths were female patients, 87 percent were adults 65 and older, and 21% were patients who did not show signs of COVID-19 or whose death was unrelated to the virus.

As of Sunday, 19 cases had been reported in the United States, bringing the country’s seven-day average to 144,300. On Sept. 1, the seven-day average of new cases was 167,600, compared to 167,600 on Sept. 1.

Dr. Arturo Casadevall, chair of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told CNBC, “It could signify that we have reached a high and are now on the way down.”

According to worldometer statistics, the United States has reported 42,479,780 coronavirus illnesses and 685,023 deaths.