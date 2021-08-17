Over the course of 11 days at the Wisconsin State Fair, 608 people received free COVID shots.

Over the course of the event’s 11 days, 608 people received free COVID-19 shots, according to the Associated Press.

The state fair ended on Sunday, and those who got their flu shots received a complimentary cream puff pastry. The shots from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson were available at a clinic managed by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare in collaboration with Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS).

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported by the DHS on Monday was 1,201, the highest seven-day average since February. According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, the state’s rolling average of daily new cases has increased by 88 percent in the last two weeks.

In a statement released Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers said, “The only way we can protect ourselves and our fellow Wisconsinites from the dangerous Delta strain is to get vaccinated.”

In response to the spread of the Delta variety, state fairs in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Minnesota are distributing free COVID-19 shots.

A Hy-Vee pharmacist and several nurses have been providing COVID-19 immunizations to anybody who is eligible at the Iowa State Fair, nestled between corn dog vendors, animal barns, and booths boasting hot tubs and John Deere tractors.

Their booth didn’t have the huge queues of more popular attractions, but since the 11-day fair began on Thursday, more than 150 people had received a shot by Monday. During the first four days of the expo, over 400,000 people came.

Despite this, pharmacist Tiffany Aljets was heartened that individuals were altering their attitudes in a place where just half of the population is completely vaccinated.

“I think the (Delta) variant has convinced a lot of people who weren’t sure whether or not they wanted it, and a lot of folks with kids want to get their kids back in school,” Aljets said Monday.

Some public health officials are afraid about another outbreak of illnesses as a result of relaxed masking at state fairs.

Three people were vaccinated in the first two hours of the Iowa State Fair on Monday. People queued in long lines for rides, cheese on a stick, and funnel cakes elsewhere on the fairgrounds. On a beautiful 82-degree day, others wheeled baby strollers through congested barns housing sheep, pigs, cows, and horses, with electric fans pumping air around.

