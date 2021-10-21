Over the Capitol attack probe, Bannon was held in contempt of Congress.

The US House of Representatives has voted to hold Steve Bannon, a former Trump aide, in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from a congressional committee probing the Capitol insurgency.

Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of the panel’s two Republicans, led the floor debate in a rare show of bipartisanship on the House floor.

Despite the potential ramifications for Congress if witnesses are allowed to reject its demands, the vote was 229-202, with most Republican legislators voting “no.”

After the House vote, the case will be transferred to the US attorney’s office in Washington, where prosecutors will decide whether or not to take the case to a grand jury for possible criminal charges.

The party divide over Mr. Bannon’s subpoena — and the committee’s probe in general — exemplifies the underlying sensitivities that still afflict Congress nine months after the Capitol attack.

Hundreds of Trump supporters pushed their way past police, injuring dozens of officers and disrupting the electoral count certifying President Joe Biden’s victory, Democrats have promised a thorough investigation.

Members of the investigating committee have stated that anyone who refuses to comply with the investigation will be punished swiftly and harshly.

Mr Thompson stated ahead of the vote, “We will not allow anyone to disrupt our work because our work is too essential.”

Republicans have dubbed the investigation a “witch hunt,” claiming that it is a waste of time and that Congress should be focused on more pressing issues.

Mr. Bannon is a “Democrat party boogeyman,” according to Indiana Republican Jim Banks, who labeled the investigation a “illicit criminal investigation of American citizens.”

The only two Republicans on the January 6 panel are Ms. Cheney and Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger.

Even as other Republicans have mainly remained mute in the face of Mr Trump’s baseless claims about huge election fraud, both have openly criticized Mr Trump and his role in fomenting the insurgency.

Election officials, courts around the country, and even Mr Trump’s own attorney general have all dismissed his claims.

After the January 6 committee decided 9-0 on Tuesday to recommend contempt charges.