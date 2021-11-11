Over the Black Sea, a Russian fighter jet intercepts a British plane.

According to Russia’s military ministry, a fighter jet was dispatched to escort a Royal Air Force plane that flew close to its boundaries on Thursday.

“The reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the British Air Force attempted to approach the state border of the Russian Federation in the territory of the southwestern part of the Crimean peninsula,” the defense ministry said in a statement quoted by state news agency RIA.

The Russian plane approached the British plane “around 30 kilometers [18.5 miles] from the Russian Federation border,” according to RIA, and the British pilot turned back as the Russian plane approached.

Although this claim is not recognized internationally, Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and considers it Russian territory.

Several observation flights over the Black Sea, where NATO countries conducted military training near the Russian border, enraged Russia this summer.

This story is still unfolding.