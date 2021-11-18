Over suspicion of cheating in an exam, a teacher allegedly forces a 15-year-old girl to strip naked.

After accusing a 15-year-old female student of cheating during her examinations, an Indian teacher allegedly ordered her to remove her clothes. Despite the fact that the crime occurred in September, it was only disclosed on Wednesday after the victim’s mother spoke out to local media about her trauma.

According to The News Minute, the teen’s mother stated that her daughter was taking a Grade 10 exam at the school in Hyderabad, which is located in the southeastern Indian state of Telangana. Several times, the girl is said to have excused herself to use the restroom. This piqued the teacher’s interest, and he accused her of cheating.

The teacher, who has not been recognized, led the child to the restroom to see if she had hidden a phone in order to cheat. The two were joined by a sanitation worker from the school. The teacher asked the adolescent to strip naked inside the restroom.

When the child got home and told her mother about her ordeal, she went to the police station and filed a report. Authorities filed a complaint under sections 509 (activity designed to insult a woman’s modesty), 504 (intentional insult), and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

The adolescent belongs to a minority community that has been the subject of countless hate crimes in the country, so cops additionally brought charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act.

Despite the fact that a case has been filed and the identification of the accused has been established, no arrests have been made to date, according to Scroll.in.

Cops stated that they are currently investigating the case and gathering evidence.

The school, the Telangana State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, and the Child Welfare Committee have all received complaints from the girl’s mother.

The charges, on the other hand, have been rejected by the school administration.

The victim’s mother noted in the police report that the act humiliated her son. She further stated that the same instructor had allegedly scolded her daughter harshly in earlier occurrences, while other kids had just received warnings.

"Knowing the pattern of how she [the teacher]treats my daughter and the multiple incidences that have occurred plainly indicate that this bias is unreasonable and deliberate, and it is reasonable to believe that this is due to my daughter's skin color and caste background,"