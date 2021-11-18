Over sex abuse cases, the German Catholic Church holds a penance service as a ‘Confession of Guilt.’

According to the Associated Press, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cologne in Germany held a penance ceremony on Thursday as a “confession of remorse” for sex abuse cases within the German Catholic Church. The church has been under fire for its treatment of sexual abuse claims, despite claiming that the ceremony was not intended to absolve the clergy of their wrongdoings.

The problem in Cologne prompted Pope Francis to advise Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, the archbishop of Cologne, to take a “spiritual break” that began in mid-October and will end in early March 2022.

According to the Associated Press, an investigation commissioned by Woelki and released earlier this year identified 75 cases in which eight high-ranking church officials failed to follow up on, report, or sanction complaints of abuse or provide care for the victims.

On Thursday, Auxiliary Bishop Rolf Steinhaeuser, who is functioning as the archdiocese’s interim administration, led the liturgy at Cologne Cathedral.

During the ceremony, Steinhaeuser stated, “A large number of crimes of sexualized violence against wards have been committed by priests and other church personnel in our diocese.”

According to the Associated Press, Steinhaeuser stated that the ceremony was intended as a “confession of guilt, remembering of those afflicted, and intercession,” but not to vindicate the perpetrators.

“Forgiveness is not the end of this service,” Steinhaeuser added. “We are unable to exonerate ourselves. We also don’t ask for forgiveness from people who have been harmed in order to make ourselves feel better.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: The Archbishop of Cologne, Woelki, has become a contentious figure in the German church.

Despite widespread criticism of Woelki’s handling of the church’s sexual abuse problem, Pope Francis decided to keep him in office in September. After making “serious communication blunders,” the pontiff instead issued the cardinal a “spiritual timeout” of several months. From mid-October to the beginning of March, there is a pause.

Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg, a former prominent church official in Cologne, was chastised for 11 instances of disregarding his duties. Last week, Hesse presented his resignation to Francis, who turned it down.

The findings exonerated Woelki of any failure to fulfill his legal obligations to abuse victims. He then admitted that he had made mistakes in the past when it came to sexual assault cases. This is a condensed version of the information.