Over self-isolation, unvaccinated council employees could lose their employment.

Staff at Knowsley Council who have not been vaccinated may lose their jobs if they are forced to self-isolate as part of the council’s plans.

The council has suggested amending its policy to include any time spent self-isolating as a close contact of a Covid-19 case after next Monday (August 16) as sick leave.

This would be in line with anticipated revisions in government policy that would eliminate the need for fully vaccinated people to self-isolate if they are identified by Test and Trace or the NHS Covid app as a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Trade unions, on the other hand, claimed the adjustments would be a “unnecessary risk” while Covid rates in Knowsley remain high.

“We are currently consulting our members, who are already telling us that this is a ‘step too far,’ and if the council moves to impose the policy in its current format, we will have no choice but to invoke a collective dispute, taking all necessary steps, including seeking legal advice where appropriate,” UNISON organiser Karen Greer said.

Knowsley Council has stated that no decision on a new policy has been taken and that it is still talking with trade unions on its options.

In accordance with the expected revisions to national guidance, fully vaccinated employees contacted by Test and Trace or notified by the app would be required to remain coming to work if they tested negative each day. It will be counted as sick leave if they choose to self-isolate instead.

Unvaccinated employees would still be required to self-isolate, but if an employee’s refusal to receive the vaccine was due to personal preference rather than medical necessity, it would be counted as sick leave.

“Any absence will be treated as ‘absence due to sickness,’ will count against an employee’s sick leave, and may result in additional action under the council’s absence management policy,” the new policy states.

Employees who are ordered to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 or showing symptoms will not be paid for their time off.

